    Upendra's I Love You To Be Made In Tamil; Vijay Sethupathi & Karthi Considered For The Lead Role!

    By
    |

    Upendra and Rachita Ram's latest film I Love You, which released last week, has been performing well at the theatres. Though, it garnered a lot of unpleasant response for it bold content, fans have given the movie a decent feedback upon watching it. Reports are suggesting that I Love You is breaking box office records by each day. And now, we have learned that the movie is being planned to be made in Tamil. It is also being said that top Tamil actors, Vijay Sethupathi and Karthi are considered to play Upendra's role.

    Upendras I Love You To Be Made In Tamil

    I Love You is directed by R Chandru. Proudcer Sanjay Kalvani recently visited Bangalore to watch Uppi's film. He was so impressed with the movie that he offered R Chandru a chance to make this film in Tamil. According to Chitraloka reports, the directed has even received an advance to do the same.

    But, the story will undergo a few changes to meet the needs of a different audience. The makers would definitely want to avoid any sort of controversy after witnessing what happened with I Love You when its trailer was first launched.

    The lead actress Rachita Ram was subjected to criticism for opting to do bold scenes. Later, she also faced Priyanka Upendra's wrath for 'tampering' her husband's reputation by saying he directed the song.

    Rashmika Madanna Says No Body Type Matters! SLAMS Unrealistic Beauty Standards With These PICS

    When fans didn't approve Rachita's choice of role in I Love You and trashed her for revealing too much, she issued a statement saying she wouldn't ever act in a film with such bold content. She specified that her fans are upset and wouldn't do anything similar in the future that could hurt them.

    We need wait and watch who from Tollywood would be willing to don this role! Watch the space for more updates.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
