Upendra’s I Love You To Open With Over 1000 Screenings; Next Big After Yash’s KGF!

Upendra and Rachita Ram starrer I Love You was initially scheduled to hit theatres last year, However, due to unknown reasons, the film's release was postponed time and again. And now, the makers have finally announced that the romantic-comedy flick will be out on June 14, 2019. While Uppi's fans are excited to see the development, they have another reason to celebrate. According to First News Kannada reports, I Love You will open with over 1000 screenings, which is next big release after Yash's KGF.

The movie has however created decent buzz with its trailer and posters. Upendra an Rachita will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. Similar to other movies of Upendra's, fans have a lot of expectations from this one, too.

What makes it more interesting is the fact that the actor is including the remake of his iconic track Preetse Preetse, called Nenne Preethasthini. Also, the movie includes a few beautiful locations from across the world.