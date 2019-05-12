English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Upendra’s I Love You To Open With Over 1000 Screenings; Next Big After Yash’s KGF!

    By
    |

    Upendra and Rachita Ram starrer I Love You was initially scheduled to hit theatres last year, However, due to unknown reasons, the film's release was postponed time and again. And now, the makers have finally announced that the romantic-comedy flick will be out on June 14, 2019. While Uppi's fans are excited to see the development, they have another reason to celebrate. According to First News Kannada reports, I Love You will open with over 1000 screenings, which is next big release after Yash's KGF.

    Upendra’s I Love You To Open With Over 1000 Screenings

    The movie has however created decent buzz with its trailer and posters. Upendra an Rachita will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. Similar to other movies of Upendra's, fans have a lot of expectations from this one, too.

    UNSEEN Pictures Of Radhika Pandit & Yash Before They Got Hitched; You'd Be Shocked By A Few!

    What makes it more interesting is the fact that the actor is including the remake of his iconic track Preetse Preetse, called Nenne Preethasthini. Also, the movie includes a few beautiful locations from across the world.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 9:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue