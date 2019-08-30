English
    Upendra's I Love You To Premiere On Television On Ganesh Chaturthi!

    Kannada actor Upendra returned to cinemas after a hiatus with his latest, I Love You. The romantic-drama was abuzz with topics of controversy much before its release. However, its eccentricity impressed fans and critics alike. The Upendra and Rachita Ram starrer turned out to be a super hit, much to everyone's surprise. For those of you who couldn't catch the film in the theatres, you needn't have to worry, as I Love You is all set to make its television premiere on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

    I Love Yous Television Premiere Details

    Nearly three months since its release, I Love You is gracing the small screens for the first time. The movie will be available to watch on Udaya TV, on September 2, at 5:30 pm. The second collaboration of Upendra and Chandru witnessed a successful run in the theatres for over 75 days, becoming one of the biggest Sandalwood releases of 2019.

    A few reports suggested that the movie set a record by collecting over Rs 22 crore within two weeks of its release. Experts speculated that it could have performed better had the 2019 World Cup not clashed with its release. I Love You released in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously. It also has the remake of Upendra's iconic track Preethse Preethse from 2000.

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 14:43 [IST]
