Upendra Is All Set To Begin 2020 With Director R Chandru’s Next Titled Kabza

Sandalwood Real Star Upendra is all geared up to begin 2020 with the bang. The actor will soon begin shooting for his next biggie Kabza post the new year’s celebrations. The highly anticipated movie to be directed by R Chandru will go on the floor on January 2 in Hyderabad. The team will commence with muhurta on the huge sets erected at Ramoji Film City where the action episodes will be shot first.

Director Chandru recently spilled more details about the film. He said, “The first schedule is planned for 40 days, and it will be divided between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Upendra plays a gangster in Kabza, and he will be joined by at least eight villains. We are starting the fight episodes with Avinash, who played Andrew in KGF and the villain in Vikram’s I, M Kamaraj. The rest of the actors will be joining us as and when their schedule comes up.”

On being quizzed about the leading lady, he went on to add, “We are yet to zero in on the heroine, and her name will be announced as soon as we sign the agreement.” Chandru has reportedly chalked the first schedule in such a way that it won’t require the heroine’s presence.

Kabza is being made in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil respectively. The film will see a pan India release and will be dubbed in several other languages. The makers have on-boarded music director Ravi Basrur and cinematographer Arjun Shetty for the action entertainer. Meanwhile, Ramesh Dembla will design the costumes for Upendra while Rashmi and Babu will be designing for the rest of the cast.

Post wrapping up the Hyderabad portions, Uppi's Kabza unit will head towards Bengaluru's Minerva Mill to shoot the rest of the movie.