Did Upendra Make Priyanka Give Up Her Career After Marriage? ‘Women In His Family Stay At Home'
They started dating in 2000 and turned heads by tying the knot in 2003. We are talking about the famous Sandalwood couple Upendra and Priyanka. While he belongs from an orthodox Brahmin family, she was born and brought up in Kolkata. When these two decided to share their lives, everybody wondered how they would make their relationship work out considering the cultural difference. Only a few years into the marriage, she left the film industry for good. Did Upendra make wife Priyanka give up her career? Apparently, women in Uppi's family stay at home.
‘It Didn't Strike Her Once'
Priyanka has faced cameras and been used to limelight from a very young age. She told in an interview with Bonobology.com, "At 16 I was Miss Kolkata and while doing my BCom, I was also pursuing modelling, and soon entered films. But not once did it strike me that I would be giving it all up, because it was Uppi I wanted. Being away from him was not easy, and I was at an age where girls tend to feel insecure when they're away from their loved one."
Gave Up Career For Him?
Talking about giving up her career in the films she said, "I didn't think twice about it. My priority was and will always be Uppi. Family and kids have always been top of the list for me and I had no qualms giving up films when I married Uppi."
Women Stay At Home
Explaining her decision of staying away from the industry, the actress said, "Uppi has always seen the women in his family stay at home and nurture the family. I was also one among the first actresses to break convention and step out to work after a few years of being married."
On Adjusting With His Family
"Naturally, it was two different cultures for both of us. For one, Uppi's is a conservative, Brahmin, joint family and that was new to me. I was in the family way soon after my wedding, and I was extremely emotional and at the same time, had to make adjustments of blending into the new family," Priyanka added.
