English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Upendra & Mahesh Babu To Share Stage After The Real Star Rejected Tollywood Prince's Offer!

    By
    |

    Sandalwood actor and director Upendra was busy with politics until recently. Now that the elections have ended, he's back to cinemas. For quite some time now, his forthcoming film opposite Rachita Ram is being discussed a lot. A few days ago, it was announced that I Love You would be releasing on June 14. Amidst all this, we have learned that Upendra will be sharing stage with Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu. For the uninitiated, the Real Star had previously reject Prince's offer to act in one of his Telugu films! But, they are meeting for a completely different reason this time.

    Upendra & Mahesh Babu To Share Stage

    We had told you that I Love You would be dubbed in other languages. With the film's release only a few days away, the team is preparing to release its audio in Telugu. Hence, Upendra and his team will be visiting Visakhapatnam to hold the event on June 8. What makes it more special is Mahesh Babu's presence at the audio launch. Fans get to see these two stars share the stage.

    MOST READ: VIEW PIC: Yash & Radhika Pandit Visit Ambareesh's New House! Sumalatha Greets Them With A Smile

    This isn't the first time Uppi is collaborating with the Telugu film industry. Several of his films have been dubbed in Telugu. Some of them include A, Upendra and Om. However, Upendra was once offered a role in Mahesh Babu's film, which he had turned down. But, seems like that never affected the bond they hold.

    More UPENDRA News

    Read more about: upendra mahesh babu i love you
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue