Upendra & Rachita Ram's I Love You Release Delayed Further; May Not Release In April! Here's why

Sandalwood actor-director Upendra is known for his eccentric work. He has surprised the audience with each of his films, and fans look forward to watching more of him on-screen. In the past few months, he has been in the news with regard to his next film I love You. Rachita Ram is playing the female lead in the film. However, despite launching the audio and trailer of the movie a while ago, the makers haven't been able to provide the fans clarity on the release date. According to Times Of India reports, I Love You release has been delayed further. And, the movie may not hit the theatres in April, 2019.

Reports are suggesting that Upendra's leap into politics is the reason for the delayed release of I Love You. The general elections are nearing, and if the actor decided on contesting, director Chandru will have to postpone the film from releasing by a few more weeks or months. We need to wait and watch until an official statement is issued by the team or the actor.

And, Upendra has included his iconic track Preetse Preetse's sequel in I Love You. It is going to be titled Ninne Preetasthini. The music for the song has been composed by the music director Dr. Kiran. While the original track was shot in Australia, the sequel is going to be filmed in a foreign country too. Upendra and Rachita Ram's romantic flick includes many such catchy tracks. It is the second film made under the combination of Upendra and director R Chandru.