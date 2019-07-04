Upendra's Reaction Upon Watching Priyanka's Devaki; Didn't Want Their Daughter To Get Hurt

Kannada actor Upendra is currently celebrating the success of his latest film I Love You. And now, his wife and actress Priyanka is all set for the release of her thriller piece Devaki. Also, their daughter Aishwarya is making her Sandalwood debut with this film. Recently, Upendra attended Devaki's press meet, where expressed his opinion on his wife and daughter's forthcoming film. Meanwhile, Priyanka, while sharing her experience of working on the film stated that she didn't want their daughter to be hurt.

Priyanka said, "I was concerned about Aishwarya, as this is not a regular children's film. It is quite an intense story. There were a lot of scenes that she struggled with and I did not want her to get hurt. I also did not want her to get overwhelmed by the emotions in the tale and feel sad. As a mom, I had to care for her, but also get her to enact her part, without interfering too much and giving her space to perform. When we left for the shoot to Kolkata, Aishwarya was not really prepared for what was in store."

"She was excited about doing a film with me. She has seen both Uppi (Upendra) and me on set. But this was a totally different ball game. It wasn't easy, especially with the night shoots, but then she persevered and that, I think, has been a learning curve for her. I am glad I was there for Aishwarya, and frankly, I don't think I would have let her do a film as intense as Devaki if it wasn't with me," she further added.

Open The Bottle Challenge Goes Viral In Sandalwood; Ganesh, Arjun Sarja & Others Ace It! VIEW PICS

Upendra reacted to Devaki saying, "I watched the film. It's been made brilliantly. The film is releasing on July 5. I request you all to watch the film. Congratulations to the entire team."