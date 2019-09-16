English
    Upendra Says Fan Wars Are Necessary! 'But It Should Stay Within The Limits Of Sandalwood'

    Kannada actor and politician Upendra's film I Love You has successfully completed 100 days. A press meet was recently held to celebrate the same, during which, the Real Star announced his upcoming film with R Chandru, titled Kabja. The first look of the film was launched in the presence of fans of several Kannada actors including Sudeep, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar and more. During the interaction with the media, expressing his opinion about fan wars, Upendra said such beef is necessary.

    Upendra Says Fan Wars Are Necessary!

    He stated, "What we call fan wars is necessary. But, we shouldn't let it blow out of proportion. End of the day, it should remain within the limits of the Kannada film industry. According to me, when a good film hits the theatres, fans of all actors appreciate and watch it."

    The launch of Kabja stands further special to the actor as it was conducted in the presence of the fans of various actors. Talking about this, Upendra added, " Upendra is liked by fans of all actors. Hence, we planned on doing it this way."

    Unlike a few years ago, with the advent of social media, fan wars have become a common sight. The audiences supporting their favourite actor often target their counterparts and their work, affecting the movies' performance in theatres.

    Not only do such brawls have an impact on the film, but they also end up tarnishing the image of the actors. Trolls, intense negativity and bad-mouthing about a certain actor's film has increased many folds in the virtual world.

    Recently, Sandalwood's latest release starring Sudeep, Pailwaan was subjected to online piracy. Soon after the film's leak, Kiccha's fans named Darshan's fans as being responsible for the heinous act, irking the latter.

    Meanwhile, Upendra is excited about his collaboration with R Chandru. Kabja is said to release in seven different languages. The film uses the underworld events from the 80s as the backdrop of the story. Upendra sports a retro look in the poster.

    Read more about: upendra i love you r chandru
    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 16:33 [IST]
