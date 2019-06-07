Upendra Says He Used To Be Really Bold In College & Would Propose Girls On Friends' Behalf

Sandalwood actor-director Upendra is gearing up for the release of his romantic flick I Love You. He will be seen acting alongside Rachita Ram and Sonu Gowda. Considering Uppi's style of acting and direction, fans are eager to learn what the film has to offer. While talking to TOI in a recent interview, Upendra revealed that going back to college for the film got him nostalgic. He also shared that he used to be really bold during his college days and would propose to random girls on behalf of his friends!

"I felt really youthful and enjoyed the whole process. And, yes, going back to college is bound to make one feel nostalgic. I think about to my college days - I used to be really bold. In fact, back then, I used to go and propose on behalf of my friends," he said while relishing the memories from the past.

Talking about the film in detail, he said, "I Love You is a pucca family entertainer. It is a youthful story and the narrative deals with unconditional love. The heroine characters are well etched out too. The climax is the highlight of the film. After watching the film, the audiences will understand who they adore the most in their lives and want to go and say 'I Love You' to them."

"These days, many dwell on the physical aspect of love, but this film talks about how love is eternal. The love between two people might end, but that does not imply that love itself is temporary. How the hero analyses this forms the crux of the narrative," Upendra further added.

Are you excited to watch Upendra, Rachita Ram and Sonu Gowda's I Love You? Let us know in the comments below. The film will release next Friday (June 14, 2019).