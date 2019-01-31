English
    Upendra To Include The Iconic Song Preetse Preetse's Sequel In His Next Film I Love You

    The iconic track from Upendra and Shivarajkumar's film Preetse created a fad among the fans when it was released. We just couldn't get over the catchy lyrics and tune of Preetse Preetse. And needless to say, watching Upendra and Sonali Bendre romance amidst the ocean was an another feast to the eyes. And now, after 18 years, Uppi's fans will get to witness something similar to that. According to First News Kannada reports, Upendra will be including Preetse Preetse's sequel in his next film I Love You.

    The sequel track is going to be titled Ninne Preetasthini. The music for the song has been composed by the music director Dr. Kiran. While the original track was shot in Australia, the sequel is going to be filmed in a foreign country too. Upendra and Rachita Ram's romantic flick includes any such catchy tracks.

    The audio launch of the film which was initially supposed to take place on January 19, 2019. Preparations for the same were also completed. However, the event got postponed due to Siddaganaga Mutt's Shivakumara swamiji's ill health.

    The audio launch will take place at the government school ground in Davanagere on February 3, 2019. Fancy sets have been built in the ground to carry out the audio launch. I Love You is the second film made under the combination of Upendra and director R Chandru. Reportedly, the film will hit the theater screens on the occasion of Valentine's day, which is on February 14, 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 17:04 [IST]
