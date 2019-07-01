Vaishnavi Gowda's Hot Look Is Grabbing Eyeballs! Agnisakshi Actress Looks Stunning In Modern Avatar

Vaishnavi Looks Stunning

Vaishnavi dons the ideal housewife character in Agnisakshi. For years now, fans had seen her traditional side. The recent photoshoot, however, proves that she can rock any look. The actress looks absolutely stunning!

Fans Gaga Over Her New Look

Though the reason behind the shoot is unclear, fans are simply happy to see Vaishnavi's drastic transformation. In the picture, she's seen wearing a leopard print tube top paired with a neck accessory. Her hair is tied in tight buns. Fans are clearly mesmerised upon seeing this.

She's Not Qutting Agnisakshi

After the lead actor Vijay Suriya decided to exit the show, rumors started making rounds that Vaishnavi is next on the list. However, the actress hasn't confirmed these reports and continues to play her role well on the show.

She Misses Siddharth Though!

Undoubtedly, Siddharth and Sannidhi were the highlights of Agnisakshi. Though Vaishnavi continues to be a part of the show despite Vijay's exit, she surely misses him.