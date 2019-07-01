Vaishnavi Gowda's Hot Look Is Grabbing Eyeballs! Agnisakshi Actress Looks Stunning In Modern Avatar

English
    Agnisakshi has been running successfully for nearly over six years now. It is one of the most watched Kannada daily soaps. The characters of the show have become a household name and the actors too have gained immense popularity. The lead pair Siddharth and Sannidhi's on-screen chemistry was impeccable. Though, Siddharth aka Vijay Suriya quit the show, Vaishnavi Gowda continues to entertain fans. Recently, the actress did a photo shoot, displaying a never-seen-before look. Fans are going gaga over Vaishnavi's modern avatar. Have a look at it yourself!

    Vaishnavi Looks Stunning

    Vaishnavi dons the ideal housewife character in Agnisakshi. For years now, fans had seen her traditional side. The recent photoshoot, however, proves that she can rock any look. The actress looks absolutely stunning!

    Fans Gaga Over Her New Look

    Though the reason behind the shoot is unclear, fans are simply happy to see Vaishnavi's drastic transformation. In the picture, she's seen wearing a leopard print tube top paired with a neck accessory. Her hair is tied in tight buns. Fans are clearly mesmerised upon seeing this.

    She's Not Qutting Agnisakshi

    After the lead actor Vijay Suriya decided to exit the show, rumors started making rounds that Vaishnavi is next on the list. However, the actress hasn't confirmed these reports and continues to play her role well on the show.

    She Misses Siddharth Though!

    Undoubtedly, Siddharth and Sannidhi were the highlights of Agnisakshi. Though Vaishnavi continues to be a part of the show despite Vijay's exit, she surely misses him.

    Meanwhile, Vijay Suriya has already started shooting for his next television serial Premaloka. It is remake of the famous Hindi daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Recently, he revealed his first look for the show. Sharing a picture, the actor captioned it as 'Baby look'.

    Are you excited about Vaishnavi and Suriya's new looks? Hit the comment section below!

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 15:03 [IST]
