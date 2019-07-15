English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    VIEW PICS: Radhika Pandit Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Style! Yash Lends Pregnant Wife A Helping Hand

    By
    |

    What do people expect from the actress who is known as the Cinderella of Sandalwood? After birthing an adorable daughter, Radhika Pandit is looking forward to welcoming another member into her newly extended family. But, motherhood isn't stopping this beauty from focusing on her career. She is currently busy promoting her latest film Adi Lakshmi Purana. The actress attended an event for the same recently, where she was seen flaunting her baby bump in style. She was accompanied by none other than the Rocking Star Yash, who was seen lending a helping hand to his pregnant wife. Have a look at the pictures below!

    Radhika & Yash Spotted

    Despite being held up with his own film, KGF Chapter 2, Yash took time off to accompany Radhika for the promotions of Adi Lakshmi Purana. After going public about her second pregnancy, the actress has been spotted several times flaunting the baby bump.

    Yash Is Proud Of Her

    Yash doesn't believe in restricting his pregnant wife in any way. At the event, he said, "It is totally her choice. I am happy that she is back as I missed watching her on screen. She is a way better actor when compared to me. In fact, our home is filled with many of her Filmfare awards and State awards."

    He Is Her Biggest Fan!

    "And, if I try to advise her, she will sternly put me off with ‘don't try and teach me acting'! But, honestly, I too will continue to wait eagerly as one of her biggest fans to see her on screen again as it is always a treat," Yash further added.

    Radhika Thanks Yash

    Radhika Pandit talked about working with Adi Lakshmi Purana's team and how they became a family eventually. She said, "I thank all my colleagues here for making me a part of ALP. Finally, I want to thank my husband for coming to launch my teaser."

    Meanwhile, Yash responded, "I had to come, else you would not have spared me back home!"

    Darshan Accuses Producer Muniratna Of Underpaying Kurukshetra Actors; 'Had To Work Twice As Hard'

    More YASH News

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue