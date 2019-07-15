Vijay Devarakonda Liked Yash Even Without Meeting In Person! Here’s What Attracted Dear Comrade Star
We wouldn't be wrong to call these stars the ruling men of the Southern film industry. It was indeed a moment of joy for the movie buffs when Sandalwood's Yash and Telugu Star Vijay Devarakonda came together for an event recently. A picture of these actors was afloat on social media grabbing a lot of attention. But, what we didn't know was that these actors share more than just the superstar titles. During an interaction with the media, the Dear Comrade lead actor Vijay Devarakonda said, he liked Yash even before they met in person. He also revealed what attracted him towards the KGF star!
Vijay Connects With Yash
Vijay Devarakonda and Yash met on July 12 for an event. Before they shared the stage, the Telugu star dropped by the KGF actor's residence. In a press conference that was held later, Vijay revealed that he and Yash connect over certain factors.
Vijay Liked Yash From Before
It wasn't when he met Yash that Vijay realized they got along. Apparently, he had heard a lot about Yash's background and his journey through the media. He always could relate to the KGF actor's tale and thus, developed a liking towards him.
They Texted Once
Vijay further revealed that he and Yash had previously chatted virtually. After the release of their respective films; Arjun Reddy and KGF, they congratulated each other over a text message and that was it.
Admiration Draws Them Closer
Vijay Devarakonda, despite being a big star himself, admires Yash. Upon learning about the Kannada actor's journey, background and all that he's achieved, Vijay could relate more strongly with him. The Dear Comrade actor said that he started off with theatre too, and worked as a supporting actor.
