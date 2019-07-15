Vijay Devarakonda Liked Yash Even Without Meeting In Person! Here’s What Attracted Dear Comrade Star

Vijay Connects With Yash

Vijay Devarakonda and Yash met on July 12 for an event. Before they shared the stage, the Telugu star dropped by the KGF actor's residence. In a press conference that was held later, Vijay revealed that he and Yash connect over certain factors.

Vijay Liked Yash From Before

It wasn't when he met Yash that Vijay realized they got along. Apparently, he had heard a lot about Yash's background and his journey through the media. He always could relate to the KGF actor's tale and thus, developed a liking towards him.

They Texted Once

Vijay further revealed that he and Yash had previously chatted virtually. After the release of their respective films; Arjun Reddy and KGF, they congratulated each other over a text message and that was it.

Admiration Draws Them Closer

Vijay Devarakonda, despite being a big star himself, admires Yash. Upon learning about the Kannada actor's journey, background and all that he's achieved, Vijay could relate more strongly with him. The Dear Comrade actor said that he started off with theatre too, and worked as a supporting actor.