Vijay Suriya Bids Goodbye To Agnisakshi! Here’s The Actual Reason Why He’s Out Of The Show

Contract Comes To An End

Also, it has been reported that Suriya had signed a five years contract when he took up the role in Agnisakshi. Now that the contract has come to an end, Suriya also thought it's a good idea to bid farewell to this hit show.

What Next?

Suriya recently married Chaithra. After exiting Agnisakshi, Vijay would like to spend some time with his family. Also, he has a series of film offers from Sandalwood. Considering his popularity and fan following, we wouldn't be surprised to see him soon on the silverscreen.

Contract Comes To An End

Also, it has been reported that Suriya had signed a five years contract when he took up the role in Agnisakshi. Now that the contract has come to an end, Suriya also thought it's a good idea to bid farewell to this hit show.

Agnisakshi To End Soon

Gossip birdie have been saying that Agnisakshi's journey on television is going to come to an end. Even the fans have been predicting the same as Chandrika is finally kicked out after her evil intentions were exposed. Also, the family has resolved all the issues. So the writer might be planning on ending the five-year-long journey soon.