    Vijay Suriya Bids Goodbye To Agnisakshi! Here’s The Actual Reason Why He’s Out Of The Show

    By
    |

    Agnisakshi is one of the most watched shows of Kannada televisions. The show which has been running successfully has literally become a household name. For a while, fans have been discussing that the show is coming to an end. Amidst this, the lead actor, Vijay Suriya Aka Siddhartha has decided to bid goodbye to Agnisakshi. Today, he himself announced that he will is leaving the show soon. Apparently, there are a lot of reasons why he chose to move out of Agnisakshi. Read further...

    Contract Comes To An End

    Also, it has been reported that Suriya had signed a five years contract when he took up the role in Agnisakshi. Now that the contract has come to an end, Suriya also thought it's a good idea to bid farewell to this hit show.

    What Next?

    Suriya recently married Chaithra. After exiting Agnisakshi, Vijay would like to spend some time with his family. Also, he has a series of film offers from Sandalwood. Considering his popularity and fan following, we wouldn't be surprised to see him soon on the silverscreen.

    Contract Comes To An End

    Also, it has been reported that Suriya had signed a five years contract when he took up the role in Agnisakshi. Now that the contract has come to an end, Suriya also thought it's a good idea to bid farewell to this hit show.

    Agnisakshi To End Soon

    Gossip birdie have been saying that Agnisakshi's journey on television is going to come to an end. Even the fans have been predicting the same as Chandrika is finally kicked out after her evil intentions were exposed. Also, the family has resolved all the issues. So the writer might be planning on ending the five-year-long journey soon.

    Read more about: agnisakshi vijay suriya
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 18:49 [IST]
