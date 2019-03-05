Villain Beats Yajamana At The Weekend Box Office; Here's Why Sudeep's Film Is Better Than Darshan's!

The Star Cast

Undoubtedly, both Villain and Yajamana have some of the most desired actors. Everybody was excited to watch Darshan and Rashmika's fresh pair on-screen and their chemistry was one of the highlights of the film. But, looks like the power combo of Shivrajkumar and Sudeep managed to impress the fans more.

Sudeep's Pan India Appeal

Though Darshan is called the Sultan of box office, he has established himself as a successful actor in Karnataka alone. Meanwhile, Sudeep has a pan India appeal to his identity. He is also known in other film industries. Therefore, Villain would have managed to collect higher than Yajamana by luring audience outside Karnataka, too.

Harikrishna Vs Prem

Though Harikrishna has done an impressive job in his directorial debut, Prem has produced a series of blockbusters. The fact that Prem was collaborating with stars such as Sudeep and Shivrajkumar was alone appealing enough for the audience to watch Villain.

The Storyline

Yajamana is a complete family entertainer. It is to an extent also a film made for the mass audience. But, Villain on the other hand had a different story to share with the viewers. Unlike Yajamana's plot, Villain's storyline wasn't predictable. This factor could have possibly worked in the favour of the Sudeep starrer.

Release Timings

If you remember, Villain was released around the festival of Dussera last year. Since it was a holiday season, the chances of it earning through theatres was higher. Yajamana was released at the time when crucial school exams have been conducted. This definitely has had an impact on its performance.