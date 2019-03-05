Villain Beats Yajamana At The Weekend Box Office; Here's Why Sudeep's Film Is Better Than Darshan's!
When Darshan's Yajamana was announced, the first thought that came to everybody's mind was if it can overpower Sudeep's Villain. The unspoken rivalry between these two stars is has been the topic of discussion for a long time now. Though, things between the two fell apart due to an infamous personal issue, their professional work has always been compared with each other. Last week, on March 1, 2019, Darshan's most awaited film Yajamana was released. The film opened to a good response and collected a decent amount on Day 1. However, the weekend box office collections of Sudeep's villain (Rs 19 crore approx) managed to beat Yajamana (Rs 18 crore approx). Here are a few reasons why Sudeep's film turned out to be better than Darshan's!
The Star Cast
Undoubtedly, both Villain and Yajamana have some of the most desired actors. Everybody was excited to watch Darshan and Rashmika's fresh pair on-screen and their chemistry was one of the highlights of the film. But, looks like the power combo of Shivrajkumar and Sudeep managed to impress the fans more.
Sudeep's Pan India Appeal
Though Darshan is called the Sultan of box office, he has established himself as a successful actor in Karnataka alone. Meanwhile, Sudeep has a pan India appeal to his identity. He is also known in other film industries. Therefore, Villain would have managed to collect higher than Yajamana by luring audience outside Karnataka, too.
Harikrishna Vs Prem
Though Harikrishna has done an impressive job in his directorial debut, Prem has produced a series of blockbusters. The fact that Prem was collaborating with stars such as Sudeep and Shivrajkumar was alone appealing enough for the audience to watch Villain.
The Storyline
Yajamana is a complete family entertainer. It is to an extent also a film made for the mass audience. But, Villain on the other hand had a different story to share with the viewers. Unlike Yajamana's plot, Villain's storyline wasn't predictable. This factor could have possibly worked in the favour of the Sudeep starrer.
Release Timings
If you remember, Villain was released around the festival of Dussera last year. Since it was a holiday season, the chances of it earning through theatres was higher. Yajamana was released at the time when crucial school exams have been conducted. This definitely has had an impact on its performance.
