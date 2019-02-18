Villain's Television Premiere Celebrated By Fans In Bizarre Ways; Sudeep & Shivrajkumar Worshipped!
Prem's action-drama Villain was one of the most talked about films of 2018. The film opened to a great response and even earned well at the box office on Day 1. Two of the biggest stars of Sandalwood, Sudeep and Shivrajkumar came together for the film and the fans couldn't contain their excitement. However, due to lack of promotions and word of mouth, the buzz surrounding the film faded eventually. Though Villain's performance in theatres couldn't keep up to the expectations, the film managed to shine bright on the small screen. The movie premiered on Zee Kannada yesterday and the fans celebrated it in the most bizarre ways!
Sudeep's Entry Scene
As soon as Kiccha Sudeep made an entry in the film, one of his fans with a lit camphor on his palm began to do 'Aarti'. This picture of bizarre expression of love for a celebrity has gone viral on social media.
Garland On TV Screen
Another crazy fan of Sudeep's resorted to do something extremely strange as well. During one of Sudeep's scenes, a fan decorated the television screen with a garland and lit a lamp before it. This picture too is making rounds on Facebook and Instagram.
Shivanna's Fans Worshipped Him
It wasn't only Sudeep fans who went beyond ways to celebrate the television premiere of Villain. Shivanna's fans. upon watching their favorite star roar on the small screen, decorated the screen with garlands.
Villain's TRP
After watching the fans go gaga over the film, we can expect it to have garnered some impressive TRP. The film is directed by Prem and features Amy Jackson in the female lead. The film released last year and received mixed reactions from the audience.
