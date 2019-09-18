Dr Vishnuvardhan Birth Anniversary: Sandalwood's Sudeep, Shivrajkumar & Others Remember Sahasa Simha

Sudeep

Remembering Dr Vishnuvardhan on his birth anniversary, Sandalwood actor Sudeep changed his display picture on Twitter to a collage consisting of Vishnuvardhan's various characters from his feature films. He wrote,

"Many more happy returns of the day Appaji. Despite the immense love I have for you, I will always despise you for leaving us. We've become orphans in your absence. I don't know if you need us, but we always needed you by our side." - (sic)

Sumalatha Ambareesh

Actress and wife of late actor Ambareesh, Sumalatha also wished Dr Vishnuvardhan on her Twitter handle. She shared a link to the songs from the movie Kathanayaka, in which she featured opposite Vishnu as the lead actress. She captioned it, "Remembering #Vishnuvardhan #LegendsLiveForever" - (sic)

Shivrajkumar

Dr Rajkumar family shared a warm relationship with Vishnuvarshan. Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar posted a throwback picture with the senior actor and wrote, "Remembering #DrVishnu Sir On His Birthday .#Vishnuvardhan" - (sic)

Malavika

South Indian actress Malavika also shared an old picture with Dr Vishnuvardhan and wished him. She wrote, "A day never passes when we don't remember you! Wherever you are bless us...why did you leave so early? A question you have never answered...#HappyBirthday #Vishnuvardhan" - (sic)