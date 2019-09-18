Dr Vishnuvardhan Birth Anniversary: Sandalwood's Sudeep, Shivrajkumar & Others Remember Sahasa Simha
Decades ago when Sandalwood was ruled by Dr Rajkumar, and when everyone thought none could counter his impeccable fame, Vishnuvardhan mesmerised the audiences with his talent carving a niche for himself as an actor in the Kannada film industry. Later on, he went on feature as a lead in some of the best Kannada films, that won several accolades. After working in over 220 Kannada films and emerging as a legendary actor, Vishnuvardhan passed away in 2009. Today is his 69th birth anniversary. Sandalwood stars such as Sudeep, Shivrajkumar and others took to Twitter to remember the Sahasa Simha.
Sudeep
Remembering Dr Vishnuvardhan on his birth anniversary, Sandalwood actor Sudeep changed his display picture on Twitter to a collage consisting of Vishnuvardhan's various characters from his feature films. He wrote,
"Many more happy returns of the day Appaji. Despite the immense love I have for you, I will always despise you for leaving us. We've become orphans in your absence. I don't know if you need us, but we always needed you by our side." - (sic)
Sumalatha Ambareesh
Actress and wife of late actor Ambareesh, Sumalatha also wished Dr Vishnuvardhan on her Twitter handle. She shared a link to the songs from the movie Kathanayaka, in which she featured opposite Vishnu as the lead actress. She captioned it, "Remembering #Vishnuvardhan #LegendsLiveForever" - (sic)
Shivrajkumar
Dr Rajkumar family shared a warm relationship with Vishnuvarshan. Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar posted a throwback picture with the senior actor and wrote, "Remembering #DrVishnu Sir On His Birthday .#Vishnuvardhan" - (sic)
Malavika
South Indian actress Malavika also shared an old picture with Dr Vishnuvardhan and wished him. She wrote, "A day never passes when we don't remember you! Wherever you are bless us...why did you leave so early? A question you have never answered...#HappyBirthday #Vishnuvardhan" - (sic)