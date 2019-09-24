Vishnuvardhan's SIL Anirudh Creates Record On TV! Jote Joteyali Ranks On Top, Beats Other Shows
Dr Vishnuvardhan's son-in-law Anirudh is shining bright in Kannada television. His appearance in the latest daily soap, Jote Joteyali is being highly praised by the audience. Within a week of its premiere, the show has managed to place itself in the top position, giving fierce competition to the other super-hit programs. Jote Joteyali sees Anirudh as a 45-year-old business tycoon, who is romantically involved with 20-year-old Anu, essayed by actress Meghana Shetty.
Jote Joteyali Tops The List
Usually, television shows take a while to establish themselves among the audiences. However, Anirudh's Jote Joteyali has managed to make it to the top, leaving behind some of the most successful shows of Zee Kannada, such as Kamali, Paaru and Gattimela.
Fans Impressed With Anirudh-Meghana Pairing
Although Jote Joteyali's plot is different from what we usually see on television, viewers have given a thumbs up to the rare pairing of Anirudh and Meghana, who hold an age difference of 20 years! While Aryavardhan hails from a filthy rich family, Anu is seen as a girl from a typical middle-class background.
They Are 25 Years Apart
Previously, a show with the same name was aired on television. The story revolved around the lead pair with an age difference of five years. Unlike the recent Jote Joteyali, the original showed a younger hero, who falls in love with an older woman.
Meanwhile, Anirudh plays the older character in the latest version. Aryavardhan and Anu are 25 years apart in age.
Helmed By Aroor Jagadish
Aroor Jagadish, who has earned a reputation for creating some of the longest-running shows, such as Jodihakki and Shubha Vivaha, has helmed Jote Joteyali. The show first aired on September 9. You can catch it on Zee Kannada at 8:30 pm.