Vishnuvardhan's SIL Anirudh Creates Record On TV! Jote Joteyali Ranks On Top, Beats Other Shows

Jote Joteyali Tops The List

Usually, television shows take a while to establish themselves among the audiences. However, Anirudh's Jote Joteyali has managed to make it to the top, leaving behind some of the most successful shows of Zee Kannada, such as Kamali, Paaru and Gattimela.

Fans Impressed With Anirudh-Meghana Pairing

Although Jote Joteyali's plot is different from what we usually see on television, viewers have given a thumbs up to the rare pairing of Anirudh and Meghana, who hold an age difference of 20 years! While Aryavardhan hails from a filthy rich family, Anu is seen as a girl from a typical middle-class background.

They Are 25 Years Apart

Previously, a show with the same name was aired on television. The story revolved around the lead pair with an age difference of five years. Unlike the recent Jote Joteyali, the original showed a younger hero, who falls in love with an older woman.

Meanwhile, Anirudh plays the older character in the latest version. Aryavardhan and Anu are 25 years apart in age.

Helmed By Aroor Jagadish

Aroor Jagadish, who has earned a reputation for creating some of the longest-running shows, such as Jodihakki and Shubha Vivaha, has helmed Jote Joteyali. The show first aired on September 9. You can catch it on Zee Kannada at 8:30 pm.