Vijay Devarakonda & Rashmika To Grace Sandalwood Soon; Actress To Showcase Her Bold Array Yet Again!
After starring in back to back hits such as Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, Southern actor Vijay Devarakonda gained the image of a heartthrob for himself. Be it for the breathtaking appearance or distinctive acting skills, he is one of the most desired celebrities in the country. Besides his persona, what lured this man more towards the audience was his and Rashmika's chemistry in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam. The fresh pairing was an instant hit among the viewers and they couldn't seem to get enough of this lovely couple! According to the latest reports, Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to grace Sandalwood with their next film! Excited much? Read the details below!
Vijay Enters Sandalwood!
After Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, Vijay Devarakonda is all set to enter Sandalwood. His and Rashmika Mandanna's next film Dear Comrade will be released in Kannada too. With this, Vijay and Rashmika will be seen entertaining the Kannadiga fans.
Rashmika In Bold Scenes
For those who have watched Geetha Govindam, you would know how intense the chemistry between the lead pair is. In Dear Comrade poster too, Rashmika is seen hugging Vijay. This is making everyone wonder if they'll get to witness more such bold scenes in the Vijay and Rashmika starrer.
To Be Dubbed In 4 Languages
Dear Comrade will be dubbed in four languages. Besides Kannada and Telugu, the film will be available in Malayalam and Tamil too. This bit of information has been revealed in the film's poster. Seems like this is only going to boost Vijay's image further in other industries.
Trailer Out On March 17
The film Dear Comrade, which has already impressed the fans with its first poster, will be offering more soon. The makers have announced that the trailer of the film will be launched on March 17, 2019. Are you excited to watch Rashmika and Vijay set the screen ablaze? Let us know in the comments below!
