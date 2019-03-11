Vijay Devarakonda & Rashmika To Grace Sandalwood Soon; Actress To Showcase Her Bold Array Yet Again!

Vijay Enters Sandalwood!

After Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, Vijay Devarakonda is all set to enter Sandalwood. His and Rashmika Mandanna's next film Dear Comrade will be released in Kannada too. With this, Vijay and Rashmika will be seen entertaining the Kannadiga fans.

Rashmika In Bold Scenes

For those who have watched Geetha Govindam, you would know how intense the chemistry between the lead pair is. In Dear Comrade poster too, Rashmika is seen hugging Vijay. This is making everyone wonder if they'll get to witness more such bold scenes in the Vijay and Rashmika starrer.

To Be Dubbed In 4 Languages

Dear Comrade will be dubbed in four languages. Besides Kannada and Telugu, the film will be available in Malayalam and Tamil too. This bit of information has been revealed in the film's poster. Seems like this is only going to boost Vijay's image further in other industries.

Trailer Out On March 17

The film Dear Comrade, which has already impressed the fans with its first poster, will be offering more soon. The makers have announced that the trailer of the film will be launched on March 17, 2019. Are you excited to watch Rashmika and Vijay set the screen ablaze? Let us know in the comments below!