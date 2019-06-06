Was Robert's Poster Release Intended For A Clash With Pailwaan?

For quite some time are we witnessing a cold war between the two pillars of sandalwood post their supposed friendship fallout due to a difference. It is not just them, but also their fans in the social media who hurl abuses at one another perpetually. Yes, we are speaking about Abhinaya Chakravarthy Kichcha Sudeep and Box Office Sulthan, Darshan.

Darshan, who had announced that he is no longer friends with Kichcha Sudeep via his twitter account, couple of years ago, seems to be maintaining cordial relationship with other stars of Kannada fraternity except Sudeep. The same is the case with Sudeep too. This has paved way for the media to spice up the sensation, which in turn irks fans in the social media causing 'Fan Wars’.

The recent ghee to the fire is the release of D Boss’s Robert movie poster. Just a couple of days ago did we witness a pompous release of Sudeep’s much anticipated Pailwaan’s poster release in not just Kannada language but in multiple languages. Many stars supported Kichcha across various industries who released the poster and minutes later, respective posters took the social media by storm.

Mohanlal from Malayalam, Megastar Chiranjeevi from Telugu, Vijay Sethupathi from Tamil & Sunil Shetty from Hindi did the honors for our Kichcha and the trend started within no time.

Much to the surprise, the team of Robert decided to unveil their theme poster via twitter, the subsequent day. Without any prior announcement or hint, this was a swift move, which made the media, and social media folks assume that all is still not well with the tall and handsome hunks of Sandalwood.

Coming to the statistical part of the competition which generally defines the star power (according to most fans), Pailwaan was released through Sudeep’s official twitter account and has received a huge 5.5K+ retweets and 26.7K Likes while D Boss’s Robert movie poster which was released from his official account has amassed 5.5K+ retweets and 16K Likes.

Industry folks and well-wishers of both Sudeep & Darshan have gone gaga over respective poster releases, as both posters have been lauded in abundance. Though, Robert’s poster is said to be inspired by The Rock’s poster (which is indeed similar), the supposed controversy has not deterred the moods of D Boss’s fans.

With the competition beginning from the poster level itself, will the production house of both movies aim for a closer release dates to see stiffer competition?