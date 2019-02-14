WATCH! Amar Trailer Released; Abhishek's Powerful Dialogues Remind Us Of Rebel Star Ambareesh!

Today, Ambareesh's son Abhishek's debut movie Amar's trailer was released. The first teaser was released on the account of Valentine's Day. Rebel Star's fans were eagerly waiting to watch Amar's trailer as his beloved son is making his entry into Sandalwood with this film. The video showcases the lead character performing impressive stunts. But, what has caught everyone's attention is the powerful dialogue delivery. The young actor is seen repeating his father's famous dialogue "No way chance e illa", which reminds you of Dr Ambareesh!

The first trailer of Amar has already garnered over 3 lakh views on YouTube. Fans who seem to be impressed upon watching Abhishek set the screen ablaze, took to the comment section to praise the new star. And, one can say that Abhishek's representation in the trailer has kept up to the audience's expectation.

Darshan will also be seen in a cameo in Amar, which is only getting the fans excited by the day. Amar team is currently on a Malaysian cruise from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi until February 18, 2019. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Actress Tanya Hope will play the female lead in Amar.