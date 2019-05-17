WATCH: Fans Want Samyuktha Hegde To Change Her 'Cheap Attitude'; Slut Shamed For An Erotic Dance
When Kirik Party happened, fans saw Samyuktha Hegde as the actress with a tomboy attitude. Later, she went on to appear in a few more films and many reality shows. Her image changed when she appeared on Bigg Boss. Her presence in the house was quite controversial, which also had an impact on fans' opinion about her. Nevertheless, the actress continued to be herself. If you follow her social media handles, you'll come across several bold posts. And now, she's being slut shamed for dancing erotically. Fans are asking to change her 'cheap attitude'. Here's are a few of the comments.
@san.sangitha.5
"In bigboss just unknowingly sameer touched ...she created a big issue to grab attention I hope she was not paid to that touch now here she's is giving him freeend to utilize 😂😂😂"
@navzrawks
"When you're ready do moves like this & showcase it on social media. Then why the Heck you purposely did so much overacting, fought with that person & portraying you as something else in Bigg Boss Season 5."
@ttii3334
"she wont be casted in movies..side roles yes ofcourse..but in serials she can get few roles." & "Oh god please stop this you look disgusting.. in a bad way and perception"
@mamatthasrinath
"U think u know everything in univers, I mean ur attitude is put up like dat to d public. Ur a young girl u need to know more, try to put dat in u, ur thinking ur a Tom boy, but definitely that has not reached us, ur attitude has become-ve in public after bigboss show. always think and talk in front of camara it means a lot..."
@busy7777
"hell what is this and why do i am even watching this....instagram pls stop showing such useless videos to me"
Radhika Pandit Is Highly Inspired By Another Married Couple! She Just Can't Stop Praising Them