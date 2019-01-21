WATCH! Seetharama Kalyana Trailer Released; Are Fans Happy With Kumaraswamy's Son Nikhil Kumar?

Sandalwood has become the talk of the town ever since Yash's KGF was released. Besides the monster hit action flick, there is a series of other plausible blockbusters waiting to hit the theaters soon. Seetharama Kalyana was one of the most awaited films of 2019. The film stars newbie Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram in the lead. The trailer of the film was launched yesterday. But, seems like son of Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy couldn't manage to impress the fans after all, as they resorted to troll him!

Majority of the comments on the social media have been targeted at Yuvaraja Nikhil, where are the viewers are questioning his acting skills. Not only that, they also said that Power Star Puneeth's Nata Sarvabhouma, whose trailer will be launched on January 25, 2019, will beat Seetharama Kalyana.

The trailer gives a glimpse of various facets of the movie. While the first minute mostly showcases the blooming romance between the lead actors Nikhil and Rachita, the later half focuses on issues dealing with farmers and the couple's troubled relationship. The trailer launch took place in Mysore in a grand event, which was graced by HD Kumaraswamy.

The film is produced under his and wife Anitha Kumaraswamy's home banner Channambka Films. The film is directed by choreographer turned director A Harsha. Seetharama Kalyana is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2019 worldwide. We need to wait and watch if the film manages to get good reviews.