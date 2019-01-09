WATCH! Yash's 'Salaam Rocky Bhai' Video Song From KGF Will Give You Goosebumps!

Yash starrer KGF has created history by becoming the highest grossing Kannada movie of all time. Within three weeks since its global release, the action film has collected Rs 200 Crores worldwide. The movie has been highly praised for its action sequence and brillaint cinematography. Seems like the KGF fever is not going to reduce anytime soon. Yesterday, on the ocassion of Yash's birthday 'Salaam Rocky Bhai' video song was released on YouTube. The track has gone viral within few hours and already received over 6 Million views!

In the video, Yash is seen sporting a rugged look and the catchy lyrics give the viewers goosebumps. The music video also consists of veteran actor Ananth Nag's narration. Mesmerised by the video, fans from across India commented saying Yash has made Kannada insutry proud and so on.

Fans said, "I'm from Telugu, but I strongly recommend this movie, excellent screenplay, Visual treat, especially the climax is ultimate" and "Kannada Cinemavannu....... international nalli famous madiddakke matthu Kannada industry annu visteerna madidakke nimage dhanyavadagalu.." - (sic)

Fan also used the pltform to wish Yash on his birthday, which was yesterday, January 8, 2018. the actor has made a statement saying he wouldn't celebrating his birthday as he is still mourning loss of Dr Ambarish, whom he considers a senior member of his family.

However, the day turned into a nightmare when one of his fans tried committing suicide in front of the actor's residence by setting himself on fire. Unfortunately, he passed away around 1:30 am today after suffering from 70 percent burn on the body.