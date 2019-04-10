English
    Weekend With Ramesh Season 4 Telecast Date Out! Puneeth Is All Praise For The Anchor

    When Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind entered the small screen, his chat show turned out to be an instant hit among the audience. After three successful seasons, he's back with Weekend With Ramesh Season 4. It is one of the most watched shows on Zee Kannada and has till date invited the biggest of Sandalwood stars on its platform. To only make it better, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is appearing as the first guest on the show. Appu was all praise for the anchor. Today, the channel announced that the show will go on air from April 20, 2019.

    Weekend With Ramesh Season 4 Telecast Date Out!

    Zee Kannada announced on their Facebook handle that the show will be aired between 9:30 and 10:30 pm this season. Until last season, it was given a 9 pm slot. We can expect this season too to be filled with endless laughter, inspiring words and a lot of celebrity jokes.

    Meanwhile, an excited Puneeth said, "I have watched nearly 90% of the show. I was extremely happy when I got invited to the show. I really like how Ramesh Sir converses with all the guests. Ramesh sir is like my brother. When he talks to us on the show, we tend to open up and speak our heart out. My mother had been on the show too. It was a special moment."

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
