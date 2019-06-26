When Ambareesh Made Dr Rajkumar Wait For Hours Together On Sets! Shocking Details Revealed

Amabareesh Made Dr Raj Wait

Recollecting the moments he shared with Dr Rajkumar, Amabreesh said, "I once reached the sets of our film around 2 pm. I thought they would have started filming with Dr Raj as it was his film." Ambareesh and Dr Raj shared a warm bond. The Rebel Star's late comer attitude did not bother him.

He Was Absolutely Calm

When Ambareesh realised he had made Dr Raj wait for so long, he turned to him and asked when do we start the shoot. To which Rajkumar replied, "Anytime". Ambareesh said, Dr Raj is an industry by himself. "His publicity should never be overpowered by mine," said Ambi.

No Complaints Against Ambareesh

Ambareesh and Dr Raj could catch up over causal chat between shoots. When Ambareesh once asked the great actor why he isn't attentive when people talk to him, Dr Raj replied, "They are complaints on other actors and nothing else." Ambareesh further added, "Dr Rajkumar said that though he had heard complaints about many other actors, he never heard a complaint about me.''

Another Interesting Detail

Ambareesh also revealed that Dr Rajkumar always did his own make-up. He would always draw or stick a perfect moustache on himself. It was like a meditative practice, where he would stand before the mirror and only focus on his makeup, not paying attention to anything else.