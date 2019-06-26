English
    When Ambareesh Made Dr Rajkumar Wait For Hours Together On Sets! Shocking Details Revealed

    By
    |

    Both the legendary actors of Sandalwood, Dr Rajkumar and Dr Ambareesh are not with us anymore. But, their amazing work of years and values continue to be admired till date. These two stars have worked together in the film Odahuttidavaru. In an interview with Suvarna News from 2013, Rebel Star Ambareesh, while sharing his experience of working with the gem of the Kannada film industry, has revealed that he made Dr Rajkumar wait for hours together on the sets of their film. He further gave away a few more shocking details. Read below!

    Amabareesh Made Dr Raj Wait

    Recollecting the moments he shared with Dr Rajkumar, Amabreesh said, "I once reached the sets of our film around 2 pm. I thought they would have started filming with Dr Raj as it was his film." Ambareesh and Dr Raj shared a warm bond. The Rebel Star's late comer attitude did not bother him.

    He Was Absolutely Calm

    When Ambareesh realised he had made Dr Raj wait for so long, he turned to him and asked when do we start the shoot. To which Rajkumar replied, "Anytime". Ambareesh said, Dr Raj is an industry by himself. "His publicity should never be overpowered by mine," said Ambi.

    No Complaints Against Ambareesh

    Ambareesh and Dr Raj could catch up over causal chat between shoots. When Ambareesh once asked the great actor why he isn't attentive when people talk to him, Dr Raj replied, "They are complaints on other actors and nothing else." Ambareesh further added, "Dr Rajkumar said that though he had heard complaints about many other actors, he never heard a complaint about me.''

    Another Interesting Detail

    Ambareesh also revealed that Dr Rajkumar always did his own make-up. He would always draw or stick a perfect moustache on himself. It was like a meditative practice, where he would stand before the mirror and only focus on his makeup, not paying attention to anything else.

    Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
