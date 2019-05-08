English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When Ambareesh Said 'Fans Have Come To See If I'm Alive Or Dead'; Legendary Star's Emotional Words!

    By
    |

    May 29, 2019, is Rebel Star Amabreesh's birth anniversary. The well-renowned actor and politician took his last breath last year owing to ill-health. Every year, fans from across Karnataka would visit Appaji on his birthday and have a grand celebration. However, last year, knowingly or unknowingly, the legendary actor shared a few emotional words on what turned out to be his last birthday. When asked if his fans came to see him on his 63rd birthday, he said, 'They have come to see if I'm dead or alive'. Here are a few more things Ambi said that will bring tears to your eyes.

    I Have Not Done Anything For Them

    On his 63rd birthday, Ambareesh said that his fans come every year to see him on his birthday. He further added, " I have not done much for them. Still they shower me with immense love and blessing."

    It Was A Want Or Can't Situation

    Ambareesh also revealed that nearly whole of Mandya would travel down to Bangalore to see him every year. So he would often request them to not come over to his place as he would have to seek police and security's help to manage the crowd. It was a want or can't situation for him.

    Sumalatha Gave Him The BIGGEST Last Gift

    When the media asked Ambareesh what Sumalatha gifted him on his birthday, the actor proudly said that his wife gave him the biggest present by keeping to the promise she made to his fans. She got the Rebel Star back in shape after his medical treatment and he couldn't have asked for more.

    Ambi On Abhishek's Concern For Him

    Talking about his son Abhishek, the actor said, "He's a good kid. He is doing well in his studies. He is also concerned about my health, as to what might happen to his appaji. It is natural as he's the only son."

    Sudeep Says He's 'SMALL' In The Kannada Film Industry; Is He Feeling Insecure In Sandalwood?

    Read more about: ambareesh sumalatha
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue