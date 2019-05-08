When Ambareesh Said 'Fans Have Come To See If I'm Alive Or Dead'; Legendary Star's Emotional Words!
May 29, 2019, is Rebel Star Amabreesh's birth anniversary. The well-renowned actor and politician took his last breath last year owing to ill-health. Every year, fans from across Karnataka would visit Appaji on his birthday and have a grand celebration. However, last year, knowingly or unknowingly, the legendary actor shared a few emotional words on what turned out to be his last birthday. When asked if his fans came to see him on his 63rd birthday, he said, 'They have come to see if I'm dead or alive'. Here are a few more things Ambi said that will bring tears to your eyes.
I Have Not Done Anything For Them
On his 63rd birthday, Ambareesh said that his fans come every year to see him on his birthday. He further added, " I have not done much for them. Still they shower me with immense love and blessing."
It Was A Want Or Can't Situation
Ambareesh also revealed that nearly whole of Mandya would travel down to Bangalore to see him every year. So he would often request them to not come over to his place as he would have to seek police and security's help to manage the crowd. It was a want or can't situation for him.
Sumalatha Gave Him The BIGGEST Last Gift
When the media asked Ambareesh what Sumalatha gifted him on his birthday, the actor proudly said that his wife gave him the biggest present by keeping to the promise she made to his fans. She got the Rebel Star back in shape after his medical treatment and he couldn't have asked for more.
Ambi On Abhishek's Concern For Him
Talking about his son Abhishek, the actor said, "He's a good kid. He is doing well in his studies. He is also concerned about my health, as to what might happen to his appaji. It is natural as he's the only son."
Sudeep Says He's 'SMALL' In The Kannada Film Industry; Is He Feeling Insecure In Sandalwood?