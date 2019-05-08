When Ambareesh Said 'Fans Have Come To See If I'm Alive Or Dead'; Legendary Star's Emotional Words!

I Have Not Done Anything For Them

On his 63rd birthday, Ambareesh said that his fans come every year to see him on his birthday. He further added, " I have not done much for them. Still they shower me with immense love and blessing."

It Was A Want Or Can't Situation

Ambareesh also revealed that nearly whole of Mandya would travel down to Bangalore to see him every year. So he would often request them to not come over to his place as he would have to seek police and security's help to manage the crowd. It was a want or can't situation for him.

Sumalatha Gave Him The BIGGEST Last Gift

When the media asked Ambareesh what Sumalatha gifted him on his birthday, the actor proudly said that his wife gave him the biggest present by keeping to the promise she made to his fans. She got the Rebel Star back in shape after his medical treatment and he couldn't have asked for more.

Ambi On Abhishek's Concern For Him

Talking about his son Abhishek, the actor said, "He's a good kid. He is doing well in his studies. He is also concerned about my health, as to what might happen to his appaji. It is natural as he's the only son."