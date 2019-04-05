When Ambareesh Said “Sumalatha Kept Her Promise”; Called It The Biggest Present! Here's What It Was

Dr Ambareesh is not among us anymore, but his legacy will stay forever. The actor passed away last year due to a cardiac arrest. He was not only a renowned actor, but also won the citizens' trust as a politician. And now, his wife and actress Sumalatha has entered politics to carry forward his beliefs and dreams. However, a few months before his death, Ambareesh praised wife Sumalatha for fulfilling her promise. He went on to call it the biggest present. Now when you look back in time, these words spoken by Ambareesh will bring tears to the eyes!

It was during a press meet on his birthday (May 29), last year, when Ambareesh was asked if Sumalatha gave him any present. The actor stunned everyone when he said, "Sumalatha kept her promise. She said she would bring Rebel back as a Rebel and she did it. That is the biggest present." When Ambareesh fell sick and was undergoing treatment, Sumalatha had made this promise to his fans.

Seems like Sumalatha is working towards making her husband's political dreams come true, too. She is contesting an an independent candidate from Mandya. She's been backed by some of the biggest Sandalwood actors such as Darshan, Yash and Sudeep.

Yash also told in an interview that he's campaigning for Sumalatha, because he was very dear to Ambareesh who helped him a lot. He also said that he's happy to see all that the Rebel Star has done for the people in Mandya and would like to help his wife Sumalatha in serving them too.