When Jaggesh Was Booked Under Kidnap Case; This Day Turned His Life Around!

Sandalwood actor Jaggesh and wife Parimala as a couple, has inspired many for years. This duo's love story is nothing short of a movie! Love, fight, cops and case have all been a part of their journey. The couple has overcome all these difficulties and led a beautiful life. They are proud parents of two children and also, grandparents now. But, not always was it so easy for Jaggesh and Parimala. Did you know Jaggesh was booked under kidnap case once? Thirty-five years ago on this day (March 22, 2019), his life turned around!

When Jaggesh and Parimala decided to get married, they were of a young age. While he was 19, she was only a school-going 14 year-old girl. However, they were so madly in love with each other, that they decided to elope and tie the knot. It was exactly 35 years ago on this day that Jaggesh and Parimala got married with only Rs 2,000. Today, they are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

When Parimala's parents learnt about their secret wedding, they were highly disappointed. But, Jaggesh still came home to take her. Unable to accept this, Parimala's family approached the cops and he was booked under kidnap case.

The case was further taken to the Surpreme Court for verdict. However, the odds worked in this couple's favor and the court supported them. Thirty-five years later, they are happily married and inspiring many!