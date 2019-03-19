English
    When Nikita Thukral Spoke About Her Alleged Affair With Darshan; 'I Stopped Interacting With Him'

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Besides being a brilliant actor, Challenging Star Darshan is often praised for his helping nature. He has involved himself in several social issues and has always been vocal about the same. Though he's had an amazing professional life, on the personal front, he's criticized quite a bit. Years ago, he made headlines when rumors regarding his affair with an actress made rounds. We are talking about Nikita Thukral, who was considered to be the reason for D Boss' spilt from his wife Vijayalakshmi. Here's an extract from Times Of India, in which, Nikita has spoken about her alleged affair with Darshan. She said she stopped interacting with him! Here's why

    Why Did She Stop Interacting With Him?

    Addressing these alleged affair rumors with Darshan, Nikita had said, "I'm accompanied by my mother whenever I go to Bangalore. And in fact, the day rumours emerged about me having an affair with Darshan, I stopped interacting with him. And he has never discussed his personal life with me".

    'I'm Not The Reason'

    When Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi accused him of physical abuse, media birdies were quick to point at Nikita. However, the actress said, "I'm not the reason they fought. Please don't blame me for the incident".

    Nikita Was Shocked

    Nikita denied the rumors and told NDTV, "I am shocked at the whole incident and all I intended to do was to make a name for myself in the industry. Darshan and Vijayalakshmi are a wonderful and happy couple and nothing can come between them."

    Friendship Was Blown Out Of Proportion

    "We were friends and did not have illicit relationship. Vijayalakshmi and entire film industry knew this. Yet, I was dragged into the controversy. Being an actress, it is obvious for me to share good rapport with my co-stars but my friendship with him was blown out of proportion," Nikita said.

    She's Happily Married Now

    It was rather saddening that the actress was banned from doing films for three years following the issue. Meanwhile, no ban was imposed on Darshan and he continued to act. However, the actress is now happily married and has stayed away from cinemas.

