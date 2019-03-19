When Nikita Thukral Spoke About Her Alleged Affair With Darshan; 'I Stopped Interacting With Him'

Why Did She Stop Interacting With Him?

Addressing these alleged affair rumors with Darshan, Nikita had said, "I'm accompanied by my mother whenever I go to Bangalore. And in fact, the day rumours emerged about me having an affair with Darshan, I stopped interacting with him. And he has never discussed his personal life with me".

'I'm Not The Reason'

When Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi accused him of physical abuse, media birdies were quick to point at Nikita. However, the actress said, "I'm not the reason they fought. Please don't blame me for the incident".

Nikita Was Shocked

Nikita denied the rumors and told NDTV, "I am shocked at the whole incident and all I intended to do was to make a name for myself in the industry. Darshan and Vijayalakshmi are a wonderful and happy couple and nothing can come between them."

Friendship Was Blown Out Of Proportion

"We were friends and did not have illicit relationship. Vijayalakshmi and entire film industry knew this. Yet, I was dragged into the controversy. Being an actress, it is obvious for me to share good rapport with my co-stars but my friendship with him was blown out of proportion," Nikita said.

She's Happily Married Now

It was rather saddening that the actress was banned from doing films for three years following the issue. Meanwhile, no ban was imposed on Darshan and he continued to act. However, the actress is now happily married and has stayed away from cinemas.