When Radhika Pandit Thought Yash Was Rude & He Believed Being In Love Was A Waste Of Time!

When She Thought He Was Rude!

Apparently, when Yash and Radhika first saw each other, he only said 'hello' and that was it! "I thought he was either just rude or that he probably had a lot of attitude, but felt that he was just not the type who could be friends with me.", she said.

'Being In Love Was A Waste Of Time'

Sharing Yash's opinion on love, Radhika said, "He just felt that being in love was a waste of time and felt that instead of spending that much time on the phone, one could use that time to do something productive and get ahead ' that was his thinking."

He Said Love Was Boring & Untrue

Yash himself said that he was not the kind of guy who believed in love. He added, " I never believed that I could fall in love. I never believed in love. I had a different opinion about love. I used to believe that it was boring and untrue."

But Things Changed

With time the KGF actor couldn't help himself from falling in love with Radhika. Recollecting the time when he first expressed his feeling for her, the actress said, "And finally, over the phone, he told me that he loved me. He was very confident about what he was saying. He was clear about what he wanted and was talking about marriage and a future with me."

Yash's Definition Of Love

"I do not understand this idea of the initial phase in a relationship during which love is more and that becomes less. My love for her is the same from the day I proposed to her, if not more. Of course, relationships will require adjustments and compromises. But when there's love, you just don't hesitate to do anything."