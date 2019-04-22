When Rashmika Spoke About Marriage Rumors; Apologises To Rakshit! 'It's Hurtful For My Career'

Rashmika Furious With Media

After the success of Kirik Party, everybody's eyes were on the lead pair Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty. By May 2017, social media and some of the big publications began to report that these two stars were dating and even planning on getting married soon. However, this didn't go well with Rashmika.

It Was Hurting Her Career

While talking to Public TV in an interview, Rashmika clarified that these were only rumors. She went on to say that she was extremely busy with her films and had no time for love. The actress further added that these reports are deeply hurting her career.

She Apologised To Rakshit!

When she was asked what Rakshit has to say about these rumors, the Geetha Govindam actress said that he has no idea what these reports are based on. She also apologised to him for having been put in such a complicated situation. Back then she addressed him as 'Sir'.

The Rumors Turned Out To Be True

Rashmika might have stated that these were rumors, but soon they turned out to be true. The couple made their relationship official by announcing their engagement in July 2017. However, things fell apart for personal reasons and they called it quits in 2018. The rest is history!