When Rashmika Spoke About Marriage Rumors; Apologises To Rakshit! 'It's Hurtful For My Career'
Though one is easily memerised by the fancy lives celebrities lead, it isn't easy to deal with it. Often, big stars choose to keep their personal lives away from the media, but end up falling prey to it. Rashmika Mandanna is one such celebrity who was deeply affected by these sort of media reports. In 2017, just when she had entered the industry and had offers pouring in, social media was filled with reports regarding her marriage. While talking to Public TV, the Geetha Govindam actress addressed these rumors and said that it was hurtful for her career. She also went on to apologise to Rakshit Shetty. Read further to know why...
Rashmika Furious With Media
After the success of Kirik Party, everybody's eyes were on the lead pair Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty. By May 2017, social media and some of the big publications began to report that these two stars were dating and even planning on getting married soon. However, this didn't go well with Rashmika.
It Was Hurting Her Career
While talking to Public TV in an interview, Rashmika clarified that these were only rumors. She went on to say that she was extremely busy with her films and had no time for love. The actress further added that these reports are deeply hurting her career.
She Apologised To Rakshit!
When she was asked what Rakshit has to say about these rumors, the Geetha Govindam actress said that he has no idea what these reports are based on. She also apologised to him for having been put in such a complicated situation. Back then she addressed him as 'Sir'.
The Rumors Turned Out To Be True
Rashmika might have stated that these were rumors, but soon they turned out to be true. The couple made their relationship official by announcing their engagement in July 2017. However, things fell apart for personal reasons and they called it quits in 2018. The rest is history!
Rakshit Had NO ISSUES With Rashmika Kissing Vijay Devarakonda! Truth Behind Their Breakup Revealed