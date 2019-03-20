When Rashmika Spoke About Relationship With Rakshit Shetty; 'Never Had A Romantic Thing Going On'

Nothing Romantic Between These Two?

Following her engagement with Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika spoke to Pinkvilla. During which, when asked how love blossomed between them, she said, "We don't really know when it all started. We never had something like a romantic thing going on. Just that we were really comfortable when we were with each other."

He Wasn't Going To Be Her Dream Husband!

"I wanted to get married to a guy who was not from a film background, who would come back home from a typical desk job and spend the rest of the evening with me, and wanted him to give me full attention, " the actress said talking about her dream husban

She Called Rakshit Unromantic

She further added, "Rakshit is completely opposite to that. He is from the industry, he can't give me enough time given his commitments and he is very unromantic." However, this wasn't the reason for their courtship to end.

Why Rakshit & Rashmika Broke Up

Apparently, the couple faced compatibility issues. Rashmika's mother Suman Mandanna issued a statement, "We are disturbed and on the path to recovery. For every individual, his life comes first. Nobody likes to hurt each other and everybody should be happy."