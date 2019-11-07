When Silk Smitha 'Frantically' Tried Reaching Out To V Ravichandran Hours Before Committing Suicide

He Thought It Was A 'Routine' Call

"I was busy shooting that day (September 23, 1996) and was surprised to see Smitha trying frantically to reach me a few times. I tried to speak to her, but the call never got through due to poor connectivity. I thought it was a routine call. However, the next day, to my horror, I realised that Smitha had killed herself. I shudder to think of what could have been the reason for her call. This haunts even me now."

Silk Smita And Crazy Star Were Friends

Silk Smitha and V Ravichandran shared a good rapport and acted together in the popular 1992 release Halli Meshtru. According to the popular hero, this might have prompted her to try to contact him on her 'last day'.

"She followed one principle in life. She gave the same respect which she earned. Maybe because of the respect I gave her, she always liked working with me and probably that's why she wanted to speak to me on her last day," V Ravichandran had said.

Back To The Present

Nearly two decades after committing suicide, Silk Smitha remains one of South cinema's most enigmatic names. The 2013 release Dirty Picture: Silk Sakkath Maga, starring Veena Malik, was inspired by her life and grabbed plenty of attention. On the other hand, V Ravichandran is busy entertaining movie buffs. His latest movie Aa Drushya, a remake of the Tamil hit Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru/ D 16, is slated to arrive in theatres tomorrow (November 8).