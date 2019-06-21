When Sudeep Objected This Controversial Bollywood Director's Mean Tweet Against Dr Vishnuvardhan!

The Background

It was 2016 and Sudeep was being praised for his performance in Kotigobba 2. Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma upon watching film, also shared a couple of tweets. However, the comments he shared initiated a controversy, which blew out of proportion.

What RGV said

The Bollywood director tweeted, "@KicchaSudeep I just saw kotigobba 2 and I honestly think u shud change ur name from Kiccha Sudeepa to Rajni Sudeepa.." and "@KicchaSudeep But Rajni can do just only one type whereas u proved ur better versatality from Autograph to Eega to Kotigobba 2 to many more"

Things Got Ugly

While RGV first few comments irked Rajini fans, what he said later only made the matter worse. Drawing a comparison between Sudeep and Dr Vishnuvardhan, the director tweeted,"@KicchaSudeep Saw Kotigobba..compared to ur performance in Kotigobba 2 Vishnuvardhan looks amateur n if his fans disagree they also amateur"

Kiccha Objected The Tweet

Though Sudeep and Ram Gopal Varma share a cordial relationship, the actor couldn't agree with what the director had to say. He responded by tweeting, "@RGVzoomin thanks fr th appreciation sir....but I'm nowhere close nor a comparison to th two legends, Vishnusir & RajiniSir.."

Peace To Vishnu's Fans!

Vishnu fans were furious with RGV for demeaning the legendary actor. However, Sudeep knew how to handle the situation and his response helped in calming the fans down.

For Ram Gopal Varma, this wasn't a big deal as he's targeted many celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikant and others on social media.