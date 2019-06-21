English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When Sudeep Objected This Controversial Bollywood Director's Mean Tweet Against Dr Vishnuvardhan!

    By
    |

    Film industry isn't new to controversies. It's always in the news for various reasons; competition, rivalry, gossips and what not! While on one end, the glamour realm has witnessed some of the ugliest fights, it has also created the strongest of bonds. Sandalwood actor Sudeep was once put in a tough position when a renowned Bollywood director who is known for his controversial statements went on to praise him by putting down Dr Vishnuvardhan. However, Sudeep bluntly objected the mean tweet against the legendary actor! Deets inside

    The Background

    It was 2016 and Sudeep was being praised for his performance in Kotigobba 2. Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma upon watching film, also shared a couple of tweets. However, the comments he shared initiated a controversy, which blew out of proportion.

    What RGV said

    The Bollywood director tweeted, "@KicchaSudeep I just saw kotigobba 2 and I honestly think u shud change ur name from Kiccha Sudeepa to Rajni Sudeepa.." and "@KicchaSudeep But Rajni can do just only one type whereas u proved ur better versatality from Autograph to Eega to Kotigobba 2 to many more"

    Things Got Ugly

    While RGV first few comments irked Rajini fans, what he said later only made the matter worse. Drawing a comparison between Sudeep and Dr Vishnuvardhan, the director tweeted,"@KicchaSudeep Saw Kotigobba..compared to ur performance in Kotigobba 2 Vishnuvardhan looks amateur n if his fans disagree they also amateur"

    Kiccha Objected The Tweet

    Though Sudeep and Ram Gopal Varma share a cordial relationship, the actor couldn't agree with what the director had to say. He responded by tweeting, "@RGVzoomin thanks fr th appreciation sir....but I'm nowhere close nor a comparison to th two legends, Vishnusir & RajiniSir.."

    Peace To Vishnu's Fans!

    Vishnu fans were furious with RGV for demeaning the legendary actor. However, Sudeep knew how to handle the situation and his response helped in calming the fans down.

    For Ram Gopal Varma, this wasn't a big deal as he's targeted many celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikant and others on social media.

    Rashmika Mandanna's Baby Sister Is As Adorable As Her! These RARE PICS Will Leave You Awestruck

    More RAM GOPAL VARMA News

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue