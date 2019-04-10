When Sudeep Opened Up About His Period Of Struggle; Never Asked For Help From His Family!

Sudeep On Period Of Struggle

Though, Sudeep is the son of a known hotelier, he never asked his family to help him through his rough phase too. Remembering his days before stardom, the actor said, "It was the period of struggle which gave me the experience to be an actor. The emotions have to come from the raw material of the life."

He Did Odd Jobs

Everybody knows that Kichha has some amazing cooking skills. While this is his passion, he chose to do other odd jobs to earn a living before entering Sandalwood. Apparently, he worked in clothing stores, played cricket and did photo shoots to make the ends meet.

Struggle In Sandalwood

Today, fans eagerly wait to watch Sudeep on the Silver Screen. Majority of his films have turned out to be blockbusters. But, the actor struggled for almost eight years after his film Huchha as the movies he acted in after that couldn't impress fans. However, he was back in the game when Kiccha released.

One Of The Highest Paid Actors

Currently, Kiccha Sudeep is one of the highest paid actors of Sandalwood. He also has made big bucks through hosting reality show Bigg Boss Kannada and featuring in top commercials. And now, he's on the top of the game by signing films in other languages too.