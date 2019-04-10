English
    When Sudeep Opened Up About His Period Of Struggle; Never Asked For Help From His Family!

    Today, Sudeep has emerged as one of the biggest actors. He is the only Kannada actor who has been featured in several regional films. The actor is all set to act opposite Bollywood star Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. From Sandalwood to television to commercials, there's not been a platform where Kichha's presence isn't felt. However, he is one such actor who rose to fame and established himself through sheer hard work. But, when Sudeep remembered his period of struggle before stardom, he revealed that he never asked for help from his family!

    Sudeep On Period Of Struggle

    Though, Sudeep is the son of a known hotelier, he never asked his family to help him through his rough phase too. Remembering his days before stardom, the actor said, "It was the period of struggle which gave me the experience to be an actor. The emotions have to come from the raw material of the life."

    He Did Odd Jobs

    Everybody knows that Kichha has some amazing cooking skills. While this is his passion, he chose to do other odd jobs to earn a living before entering Sandalwood. Apparently, he worked in clothing stores, played cricket and did photo shoots to make the ends meet.

    Struggle In Sandalwood

    Today, fans eagerly wait to watch Sudeep on the Silver Screen. Majority of his films have turned out to be blockbusters. But, the actor struggled for almost eight years after his film Huchha as the movies he acted in after that couldn't impress fans. However, he was back in the game when Kiccha released.

    One Of The Highest Paid Actors

    Currently, Kiccha Sudeep is one of the highest paid actors of Sandalwood. He also has made big bucks through hosting reality show Bigg Boss Kannada and featuring in top commercials. And now, he's on the top of the game by signing films in other languages too.

    Read more about: sudeep dabangg 3 pailwaan
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
