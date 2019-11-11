When Sudeep's Remark On 'Not Being A Good Husband' Created Issues In His Personal Life

Reel Too Real?

In an 'in-character' interview for Luv U Alia, Sudeep said that he is neither a good husband nor a caring father and added that he is unable to give enough time to family due to his busy schedule.

Bad Timing

Incidentally, the interview went viral shortly after Sudeep and wife Priya had filed for divorce and this resulted in a major controversy. Reacting to the incident, Sudeep implied that the remarks had nothing do with his personal life and refused to discuss the matter any further.

"This is a movie. Please do not ask me anything," Sudeep had said.

The Background

In case, you did not know, Luv U Alia was a romantic-drama that featured V Ravichandran and Bhumika Chawla in the lead. In it, Sudeep had a cameo, which clicked with fans. The above-mentioned interview, record by journalist and filmmaker Indrajith Lankesh, was used with the end credits and received rave reviews from critics. Sadly, Luv U Alia did not do too well at the ticket window.

Work Matters

With Luv U Alia and the unexpected controversy in the past, Sudeep is busy hosting Bigg Boss Kannada 7, which has taken the telly world by storm. On the film front, 'Deepanna' was last seen in the sports-drama Pailwaan, which opened well at the box office. He is currently working on the eagerly awaited Kotigobba 3, the third instalment of the Kotigooba franchise. Sudeep will also be seen in the Bollywood biggie Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan. It is slated to arrive in theatres next month.