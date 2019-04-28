When Superstar Rajinikanth Compared Puneeth Rajkumar To An Animal! He Had Predicted The Future

Two days back, it was 17 years since Puneeth Rajkumar made his Sandalwood debut. When he first made an appearance in Appu, he managed to impress fans with his exceptional acting and dancing skills. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and performed well in theatres for days together. Dr Rajkumar's family held an event to celebrate 100 days success, which was grace by superstar Rajinikanth. Upon watching Appu's film, the veteran actor went on to call him a Lion cub.

He said, "A lion cub has just made an entry. We need to wait and watch what he's capable of doing. Puneeth's entry, fight and everything was absolutely mind blowing. He wasn't applauded at because he's Dr Rajkumar's son. But, he was praised because of his skills." With this, he predicted Power Star's future.

Puneeth Rajkumar starred opposite Rakshitha in his first film. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the top actors of the Kannada Film industry. He was last seen in the horror-thriller Nata Sarvabhouma. He is currently working on Yuvaratna, a college-centric film. Puneeth will be seen playing the role of a teenage boy.