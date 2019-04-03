Will Kavacha Boost Shivrajkumar's Career After The Villain's Let Down? Here's What You Can Expect

Shivarajkumar and Prem's The Villain had created immense buzz among the fans prior to its release. However, it failed to keep up to their expectations and couldn't put up an exceptional performance. Shivarajkumar is now returning to the silver screen after a hiatus. Kavacha will hit the screens this Friday, in which the actor is seen in a visually-impaired man's character. With its release only a few days away, his fans are wondering if Kavacha will be able to boost Shivrajkumar's career after The Villain's let down. Here's all you can expect from the Hatrick Hero's next!

