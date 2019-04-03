Will Kavacha Boost Shivrajkumar's Career After The Villain's Let Down? Here's What You Can Expect

'Not Much Buzz'

Prem's The Villian was a huge project. There was a lot of hype surrounding the film. However, Kavacha has not created as much noise. The gap between the announcement of the film and release could be one of the reasons why the film's presence is not too prominent.

It's A Remake Film

Kavacha is a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. Though the director GR Vasu said the script has been altered, the plot would pretty much remain the same. So this might have possibly reduced the curiosity among the audience.

Will Kavacha Beat The Villain?

The Villain witnessed an amazing opening. The film performed extremely well for the first few days. But, due to lack of word of mouth and other reasons, it failed to do well eventually. Therefore, there are chances that Kavacha might do well in the longer run, given fans like it.

Will Kavacha Boost Shivanna's Career?

However, Kavacha might help in boosting Shivrajkumar's career as he's playing a complex role. In a recent interview, the director GR Vasu said, "Portraying him as a visually-impaired person was a huge responsibility. It wouldn't have been possible without Shivanna's cooperation."

