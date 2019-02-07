Will Nata Sarvabhouma Leak Online For Download? Producer Rockline Venkatesh Has An Answer!

Will THIS Site Leak The Film?

For the uninitiated, Tamil Rockers is one such website known for leaking some of the biggest films on day one of their release. In the recent past, movies such as the monster hit KGF, U Turn, Sarkar and more had fallen prey to their piracy. Would Nata Sarvabhouma be leaked here or elsewhere? Continue reading to know.

Who's To Leak The Film?

Addressing the same Producer Rockline Venkatesh said, "The film has received good feedback. Regarding the piracy and issue of digital leaks, the audience will be have a better opinion than us. If you receive a pirated video on your mobile phones, kindly delete them. Put an end to this."

It'll Affect Box Office Collections

Several films have suffered at the box office by falling prey to piracy. Being one of the biggest Kannada releases, if Nata Sarvabhouma gets leaked online, its box office collections are going to be affected in the worse manner. Considering the fact even the biggest of movies such as KGF was leaked, it makes sense for the makers to be worried and take precautions.

Pre-release Business

However, Nata Sarvabhouma has made good profit through its pre-release business. The theatrical rights of the film was sold for Rs 22 crore. Also, Puneeth previous films' success was one of the reasons for Nata Sarvabhouma's selling rate. Experts are speculating that the film may earn between Rs 10 and 12 crore on day 1.