Will Pailwaan Shine As A Pan-India Film After KGF Chapter 1? Sudeep's Film Has Outstanding Bookings

Gone are the days when films were made only in a language or two. Due to increased demand in viewership, many latest releases have been dubbed into multiple languages. Yash's KGF Chapter 1 is one such pan-India release, which took us aback with its tremendous performance at the box office. And now, another film of Sandalwood's, Pailwaan is all set to entertain the movie buffs worldwide. This has left us wondering if Pailwaan will be the next big pan-India release after KGF Chapter 1!

Firstly, Pailwaan's release in nine different languages has set high expectations for the audience. For the first time in the history of the Kannada film industry, a film is witnessing release in languages such as Bhojpuri and Marathi.

Although little has been revealed about Pailwaan on the public domain in terms of its content, the trailer alone has managed to increase the anticipation among fans. With the release only a day away, Sudeep's sports-centric movie is having outstanding bookings, with many of its shows on day one already filling up.

Pailwaan has received over 35,000 votes on the ticket booking platform Bookmyshow. According to a few reports, the film will release across 3,000 and more screens worldwide, which makes it the biggest Kannada release so far.

As we try to draw a comparison between the two pan-India releases, we can't ignore the fact that Yash's film released in fewer languages compared to Pailwaan. Yet, KGF went on to make more than Rs 240 crore at the box office.

Will Pailwaan be as big a pan-India release as KGF Chapter 1? We need to wait until Sudeep graces the big screen this Thursday to learn more about this. Are you excited to catch Pailwaan in the theatres? Let us know in the comments below.